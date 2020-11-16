NEWS OF THE WEEK: Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis reportedly split
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have reportedly ended their seven-year engagement and split.
Olivia Wilde slams Candace Owens for criticising Harry Styles' dress senseOlivia Wilde has slammed right-wing political activist Candace Owens after she criticised Harry Styles for wearing dresses in a recent photoshoot.
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis reportedly splitOlivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have reportedly ended their seven-year engagement and split.
Trending: Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have reportedly split, Emma Corrin hospitalised after filming swimming scene in The CrIn case you missed it, here's what's trending right now...
CBSN Minnesota’s Morning Update: Nov. 23, 2020Good morning, it’s time for your Morning Update! Although health officials are recommending Americans stay home for Thanksgiving, many are still traveling. What do you think about traveling this..
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis End Engagement After 7 Years: 'Their Children Are the Priority'The couple share son Otis Alexander, 6, and daughter Daisy Josephine, 4
Celebs Defend Harry Styles: Attacked For Vogue DressOlivia Wilde and Zach Braff are among the stars defending Harry Styles after the singer came under fire from a small but vocal group of critics for his embrace of gender-fluid fashion. The photos drew..