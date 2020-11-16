NEWS OF THE WEEK: Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis reportedly split

Global  
 

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have reportedly ended their seven-year engagement and split.


Olivia Wilde slams Candace Owens for criticising Harry Styles' dress sense [Video]

Olivia Wilde slams Candace Owens for criticising Harry Styles' dress sense

Olivia Wilde has slammed right-wing political activist Candace Owens after she criticised Harry Styles for wearing dresses in a recent photoshoot.

Trending: Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have reportedly split, Emma Corrin hospitalised after filming swimming scene in The Cr [Video]

Trending: Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have reportedly split, Emma Corrin hospitalised after filming swimming scene in The Cr

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now...

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Reunite With a Hug After Breakup

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis appear to be keeping things cordial after their split. The pair were...
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis End Engagement After 7 Years: 'Their Children Are the Priority' [Video]

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis End Engagement After 7 Years: 'Their Children Are the Priority'

The couple share son Otis Alexander, 6, and daughter Daisy Josephine, 4

Celebs Defend Harry Styles: Attacked For Vogue Dress [Video]

Celebs Defend Harry Styles: Attacked For Vogue Dress

Olivia Wilde and Zach Braff are among the stars defending Harry Styles after the singer came under fire from a small but vocal group of critics for his embrace of gender-fluid fashion. The photos drew..

