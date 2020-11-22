Fall of the Eagles Movie (1989) - Night Of The Eagles - Christopher Lee, Ramon Estevez, Mark Hamill

Fall of the Eagles Movie (1989) - aka Night Of The Eagles - Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In World War II Germany, two young men, one, an ardent Nazi, and the other, a secret anti-Nazi, are in love with the same woman, the daughter of a wealthy banker.

The two join the Army, and the young woman becomes a nightclub singer.

Eventually she joins the Army too, to entertain the troops, but circumstances soon result in her entire world being changed.

Director: Jesús Franco Writers: Jesús Franco, Georges Friedland, Jesús Franco Stars: Christopher Lee, Ramon Estevez, Mark Hamill