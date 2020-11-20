|
|
|
15-Year-Old Boy Held In Shooting At Mall In Wauwatosa, Wis.
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:21s - Published
15-Year-Old Boy Held In Shooting At Mall In Wauwatosa, Wis.
A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting that wounded eight people at a mall outside Milwaukee.
|
|
|
|