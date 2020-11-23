Lethal Nightmare Movie (1991)

Lethal Nightmare Movie (1991) - trailer HD - Plot synopsis: This film is an exploitation journey through the mind, on route to a lesson in the macabre.

Horror has many forms, many shapes, and many hiding places.

As three brothers of different backgrounds, of different frames of mind grow apart, their fears grow rabid and real!

Will the terror ever, ever stop!

An early motion picture, shot on film, from the Polonia Brothers!

Genre: Horror Directed by John Polonia, Mark Polonia Stars: Mark Polonia, John Polonia, Todd Michael Smith