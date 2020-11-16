Defiant President Trump Again Takes To Twitter To Contest Election
Meanwhile, as CBS News’ Chip Reid reports, there is a growing chorus of Republicans frustrated by President Trump’s refusal to admit defeat.
You're Fired: Conspiracy-Theorist Sidney Powell Booted From Trump Legal TeamBusiness Insider reports the Trump campaign has purged attorney Sidney Powell from its legal team.
Last week, Powell baselessly alleged a global conspiracy to steal the 2020 US presidential election..
All The Best People? Trump's Legal Team Chalks Up Zero Victories After 22 Times At BatPresident Donald Trump's campaign and Republican officials have filed nearly two dozen lawsuits since Election Day.
It's an attempt to contest the results of the 2020 election. But according to..
Chris Christie Calls Trump Election Lawsuits “National Embarrassment”Chris Christie Calls Trump Election Lawsuits “National Embarrassment”