Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Defiant President Trump Again Takes To Twitter To Contest Election

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:05s - Published
Defiant President Trump Again Takes To Twitter To Contest Election

Defiant President Trump Again Takes To Twitter To Contest Election

Meanwhile, as CBS News’ Chip Reid reports, there is a growing chorus of Republicans frustrated by President Trump’s refusal to admit defeat.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Rudy Giuliani's Hair Dye Running Down Face at Sweaty News Conference

Rudy Giuliani's sweat-fest is stealing the spotlight from President Trump's election battle ......
TMZ.com - Published

People Are Pointing Out the Twitter Shade on Donald Trump's Tweet

Twitter posted a note on Donald Trump‘s tweet that read, “I won the Election!” Donald Trump did...
Just Jared - Published

Trump’s tantrum tweets were a distraction tactic, new study says

Trump’s tantrum tweets were a distraction tactic, new study says In both the lead up to and the immediate aftermath of the US presidential election, President Donald...
The Next Web - Published


Related videos from verified sources

You're Fired: Conspiracy-Theorist Sidney Powell Booted From Trump Legal Team [Video]

You're Fired: Conspiracy-Theorist Sidney Powell Booted From Trump Legal Team

Business Insider reports the Trump campaign has purged attorney Sidney Powell from its legal team. Last week, Powell baselessly alleged a global conspiracy to steal the 2020 US presidential election..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:45Published
All The Best People? Trump's Legal Team Chalks Up Zero Victories After 22 Times At Bat [Video]

All The Best People? Trump's Legal Team Chalks Up Zero Victories After 22 Times At Bat

President Donald Trump's campaign and Republican officials have filed nearly two dozen lawsuits since Election Day. It's an attempt to contest the results of the 2020 election. But according to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published
Chris Christie Calls Trump Election Lawsuits “National Embarrassment” [Video]

Chris Christie Calls Trump Election Lawsuits “National Embarrassment”

Chris Christie Calls Trump Election Lawsuits “National Embarrassment”

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:28Published