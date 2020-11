FCA Replay November 20, 2020

"FCA Replay" is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at FCA.

The top stories for the week of November 20, 2020, include the debut of the V-8-powered Jeep® Wrangler Rubicon 392, the Ram 1500 three-peats on Car and Driver’s 10Best Vehicles list and production begins on the new 2021 Chrysler Pacifica minivan.