'I think it's marvellous''- Brits react to vaccine news

Londoners welcomed the news on Monday that Britain's AstraZeneca vaccine for the coronavirus could be around 90% effective without any serious side effects, giving the world another important tool to halt the COVID-19 pandemic.



Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam has said the Oxford University and AstraZeneca vaccine is easier to use and easier to deploy over other vaccines due to the temperature it can be held at. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn Credit: ODN Duration: 01:20 Trial volunteer amazed by speed of Oxford vaccine success



Interview with Jack Sommers, a volunteer on the AstraZeneca and OxfordUniversity Covid-19 trial, said it was hard to believe how quickly scientistshad developed the vaccine. Mr Sommers experienced mild side effects – aslightly raised temperature and a pain in his shoulder – while Ms Hurst feltnone at all. Volunteers receive no information about how the trial is going sohave been following the progress in the media along with everybody else. AndMr Sommers said that, while he had been very pleased to read about positiveresults from other vaccines such as that developed by Pfizer, there was aspecial feeling about this one. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15 AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine up to 90% effective, late stage trials show Another potential coronavirus vaccine is showing promising results. Charlie D'Agata reports from Oxford University in England on the AstraZeneca vaccine trial.

CBS News 1 hour ago Coronavirus updates: Third vaccine candidate 90% effective; November infections explode; New York City has 650 bodies in freezer trucks A third vaccine candidate with positive news: AstraZeneca says its shot is 90% effective. Nevada is under 'statewide pause.' Latest COVID news.



USATODAY.com 2 hours ago