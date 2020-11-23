"I think it's marvellous''- Brits react to vaccine news
Londoners welcomed the news on Monday that Britain's AstraZeneca vaccine for the coronavirus could be around 90% effective without any serious side effects, giving the world another important tool to halt the COVID-19 pandemic.
Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam has said the Oxford University and AstraZeneca vaccine is easier to use and easier to deploy over other vaccines due to the temperature it can be held at.
Interview with Jack Sommers, a volunteer on the AstraZeneca and OxfordUniversity Covid-19 trial, said it was hard to believe how quickly scientistshad developed the vaccine. Mr Sommers experienced mild side effects – aslightly raised temperature and a pain in his shoulder – while Ms Hurst feltnone at all. Volunteers receive no information about how the trial is going sohave been following the progress in the media along with everybody else. AndMr Sommers said that, while he had been very pleased to read about positiveresults from other vaccines such as that developed by Pfizer, there was aspecial feeling about this one.
