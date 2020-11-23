Suicide increase among Clark County students

The mounting pressure and stress created by virtual learning may be taking a toll on our children's mental health.

11 Clark County School District students have taken their lives since July.

Last school year there were fewer than 10 suicides in total.

If you or your child need help, remember you are not alone.

You can get help 24/7.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 800-273-8255 and the Trevor Project line is 866-488-7386.