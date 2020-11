Nearly 700 Nursing Home Workers Go On Strike For Hazard Pay, More PPE At Infinity Healthcare Facilities Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:40s - Published 4 minutes ago Nearly 700 Nursing Home Workers Go On Strike For Hazard Pay, More PPE At Infinity Healthcare Facilities Hundreds of Infinity Healthcare Management nursing home workers are on strike this morning, accusing the company of underpaying them, especially during a pandemic, among other issues. CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe breaks down their demands. 0

