Delivery driver praised for following customer's unusual request

Recently, TikTok user @mohawkdogdecided to try and have some fun withher Amazon delivery drivers.She posted a sign on her door instructing thedrivers to do TikTok dances if they so pleased.“Amazon deliveries: Let’s play!” the sign reads.“Stand in yellow square, look at camera and doa 5-10 second ‘dance’ for TikTok”.At first, @mohawkdog noted the deliverypeople were “intimated by the square” so shedecided to replace it with a “big arrow”.One fateful day, @mohawkdog got anAmazon delivery from a driver who clearlyalso happens to be a TikTok fan.

After she carefully placed the package down,she walked over to the arrow, looked straight intothe camera and NAILED the Renegade dance.“This Amazon delivery made my day!!”@mohawkdog noted in the caption of her video.It seems the rest of TikTok feels the same way.“Spreading a little joy in an unexpectedway … I love it!” one person said.“She’s amazing!” another added.

“She’s beenwaiting for this,” a third commented