TikTok users are voluntarily scaring themselves to play this horror game
TikTok users are voluntarily scaring themselves to play this horror game
Take This Lollipop 2, also known as the Lollipop Challenge or the Zoom Lollipop Game, is a horror game starring you.it’s a an interactive horror movie and a sequel to 2011’s Take This Lollipop, which won two awards at SXSW and a Daytime Emmy.The new version taps into users’ webcams to make them part of the show.Head over to TakeThisLollipop.com, enter your name and turn on your webcam.
Suddenly, you’ll find yourself the main character of a horror story.One by one, an online stalker will take your fellow Zoom participants “offline”.TikTok users have been sharing theirterrifying encounters from the game.The original game was a Facebook app that similarly put users in the middle of a horror movie, but it also used their personal data to creep them out.The year 2020 is scary enough on its own — so play the viral game at your own risk