City of Biloxi holds ‘Christmas in the City’
City of Biloxi holds ‘Christmas in the City’
Christmas shopping has already begun on the Coast.
With unique local vendors, there were plenty of items to gift loved ones this weekend in Downtown Biloxi.
- - christmas shopping has already- begun on the coast.
- with unique local vendors, ther- were plenty of items- to gift loved ones this weekend- in downtown biloxi.
- news 25's sabria reid has more.- - in biloxi this weekend, it was- christmas in the city.- business owners set up their- tents and tables to attract - christmas shoppers this holiday- season.
- locals enjoyed the outside even- and took full advatage of - the christmas must haves.
- ginny and guy anderson, biloxi- residents:- "we just bought a new house and we thought we'd try to decorate- the inside and the- outside and try to get ready fo- christmas."
Sabria reid, news 25: - " it appears that most vendors turned their hobbies into small- businesses and that's - expactly what the shoppers were- looking for this year at- christmas in the city.- not only were shoppers getting- - - - ready for christmas, but- business owners appreciated the- oppturnity to - set up safely during these hard- times.- jessica simon, owner of - mississippi candle company- tells news 25, why these- festivals mean so much to her.- jessica simon, owner of - mississippi candle company: - "small businesses like mine where we depend on festivals, - it's been hard on us- because we haven't been able to- do them and that's our- livelyhood."
The mississippi candle compay - - - - has expanded their business and- are now in casinos and stores - here on the gulf coast.
- jessica simon, owner of - mississippi candle company: "we have 14 locations and we- currenly sell to treasure bay,- island view, the palace and - - - the silver slipper is the - casinso, islander outfitters in- ocean springs, herritage- house in gulfport anbd parkers- ink are some of the local ones- that we sell to.- tonishia kimble, the owner of - wonders of the world toys and - bookstore tells news 25 why - representation is important - when christmas shopping as well- tonisha kimble, - "it's hard to sometime find books that reflect you ,if- you're black or brown or- - - anything else, sometimes it's - hard to find books out there in- walmart or in the library.- - - - "i realized why make it hard fo parents if it doesn't have to - be."
"we do have a local bookstore that is representative of all - the culture and all of- the people that are here on the- gulf coast."
In biloxi, sabria reid,