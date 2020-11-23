City of Biloxi holds ‘Christmas in the City’

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 2 minutes ago

With unique local vendors, there were plenty of items to gift loved ones this weekend in Downtown Biloxi.

- - christmas shopping has already- begun on the coast.

- news 25's sabria reid has more.- - in biloxi this weekend, it was- christmas in the city.- business owners set up their- tents and tables to attract - christmas shoppers this holiday- season.

- locals enjoyed the outside even- and took full advatage of - the christmas must haves.

- ginny and guy anderson, biloxi- residents:- "we just bought a new house and we thought we'd try to decorate- the inside and the- outside and try to get ready fo- christmas."

Sabria reid, news 25: - " it appears that most vendors turned their hobbies into small- businesses and that's - expactly what the shoppers were- looking for this year at- christmas in the city.- not only were shoppers getting- - - - ready for christmas, but- business owners appreciated the- oppturnity to - set up safely during these hard- times.- jessica simon, owner of - mississippi candle company- tells news 25, why these- festivals mean so much to her.- jessica simon, owner of - mississippi candle company: - "small businesses like mine where we depend on festivals, - it's been hard on us- because we haven't been able to- do them and that's our- livelyhood."

The mississippi candle compay - - - - has expanded their business and- are now in casinos and stores - here on the gulf coast.

- jessica simon, owner of - mississippi candle company: "we have 14 locations and we- currenly sell to treasure bay,- island view, the palace and - - - the silver slipper is the - casinso, islander outfitters in- ocean springs, herritage- house in gulfport anbd parkers- ink are some of the local ones- that we sell to.- tonishia kimble, the owner of - wonders of the world toys and - bookstore tells news 25 why - representation is important - when christmas shopping as well- tonisha kimble, - "it's hard to sometime find books that reflect you ,if- you're black or brown or- - - anything else, sometimes it's - hard to find books out there in- walmart or in the library.- - - - "i realized why make it hard fo parents if it doesn't have to - be."

"we do have a local bookstore that is representative of all - the culture and all of- the people that are here on the- gulf coast."

In biloxi, sabria reid,