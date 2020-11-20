Stocks rally on vaccine news, Yellen speculation

U.S. stocks started the week on an upswing after another drug company posted positive clinical trial results for a COVID-19 vaccine and reports surfaced that President-Elect Joe Biden plans to nominate former Federal Reserve Chairman Janet Yellen to be the next Treasury secretary.
President-elect Joe Biden is planning to nominate Janet Yellen to head the Treasury Department. Business Insider reports if the US Senate confirms Yellen, she will be the first woman to hold the job. Yellen served as Fed Chair during President Barack Obama's second term, from 2014 to 2017. President Donald Trump replaced her with Jerome Powell as head of the Fed.
While President Donald Trump sends his lawyers hither-and-yon to try to overturn the election, President-elect Joe Biden has been busy filling Cabinet slots. HuffPost reports Biden named John Kerry on Monday as his special envoy on climate. He's tasked the former secretary of state with steering a 180-degree turn in US diplomacy on the issue. Kerry will also be advising the incoming Biden administration on the security challenges a warming planet poses.
President Donald Trump's efforts to swing the election in his favor are even further away from success. Michigan's four-member Board of State Canvassers voted on Monday to formally certify the state's 16 Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden. Before the vote, the board heard over three hours of testimony and public comments from election officials, party officials, and members of the public.
House speaker Nancy Pelosi went after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Friday for his decision to end some Federal Reserve COVID-19 emergency lending programs, a move also criticized by many Fed officials. Conway G. Gittens reports.