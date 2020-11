Dixie D'Amelio Posts Controversial TikTok Dancing to Trisha Paytas Singing the N-Word

Following the drama that started last week between the D’Amelio’s and Trisha Paytas, Dixie posted a video dancing to Trisha Paytas singing the N-word from NWA’s “F*** the Police’.

Many people online called her out for weaponizing racism in a petty beef.