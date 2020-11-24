Johnson Park Community Center Christmas gift registration and food distribution

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 4 minutes ago

Hundreds of cars lined up on West Street to sign up.

Has a happy, stress free, holiday season.

Residents were able to register at johnson park, for the center's christmas present distribution.

While they were there, they could also pick up some free food and cloth face masks so families could enjoy their holidays together safely.

Cars lined up around the block on west street to receive such food items as chicken, pasta, juice, and eggs.

Organizers at johnson park community center, says providing these items means people have one less thing to worry about during some already stressful times.

"there's enough for people to worry about with the pandemic and flu season, this way they are provided the food.

Everybody should be able to relax during the holiday time and come together with their loved ones."

Johnson park community center has another food and mask distribution this time for walkers scheduled for tomorrow, from 3pm to 6pm along the 1400 block of west street.

You can also sign up for christmas present registration from 1 to 6pm.

