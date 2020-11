Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:30s - Published 2 minutes ago

The owner of the chain securing a new $450 million debt facility.

Regal Theaters might be here to stay.

Regal gets help with debt

Chances are in the IT LOOKSLIKE REGAL THEATERS MIGHT BEHERE TO STAY.

THE OWNER OF THECHAIN SECURING A NEW 450 MILLIONDOLLAR DEBT FACILITY.THE MOVE IMPLEMENTS ANOPERATIONAL MEASURE TO GIVECINEWORLD 750 MILLION DOLLARS TOSTAY AFLOAT.NEARLY 650 MOVIE THEATERS ACROSSTHE U-S CLOSED LAST WEEK AMID ARISE IN CORONAVIRUS CASES.MOST HOLLYWOOD STUDIOS HAVEDELAYED THEIR FALL AND YEA