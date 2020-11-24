Homestead's Fletcher Loyer Pledges Commitment to Purdue

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 1 day ago

One of the area's best high school basketball players will be staying in-state for college.

Thursday..

Speaking of the ole' gold and black..if you're a boilermaker basketball fan, christmas came a little early today, as yet another hoops star from the summit city pledges his commitment to purdue..

Homestead's fletcher loyer making that announcement on monday evening..the junior guard picking purdue over offers from notre dame, michigan, nebraska, missouri and utah just to name a few..

As a sophomore, loyer averaged over 21 points, three rebounds and three assists per game at clarkston high school in michigan..the younger brother of current michigan state guard foster loyer is set to make his homestead debut next tuesday..