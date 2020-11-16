Covid-19 map: Hull has highest rate in England

Hull has the highest coronavirus rate in England, with 1,477 new casesrecorded in the seven days to November 19 – the equivalent of 568.6 cases per100,000 people.

This is down from 779.9 in the seven days to November 12.Swale in Kent has the second highest rate, up slightly from 531 to 565, with848 new cases.

Thanet is in third place, where the rate has risen a littlefrom 485.5 to 508, with 721 new cases.