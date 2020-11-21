Top 10 Movies That Define Millennials
Top 10 Movies That Define Millennials
These films speak to a particular generation in the best way possible.
For this list, we’ll be looking at films that best represent Generation Y, which generally consists of people born between 1981 to 1996.
These films speak to a particular generation in the best way possible.
For this list, we’ll be looking at films that best represent Generation Y, which generally consists of people born between 1981 to 1996.
Our countdown includes "Superbad", "Mean Girls", "The Social Network", and more!