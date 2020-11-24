People associated with Gupkar alliance robbed JandK for years: Anurag Thakur
People associated with Gupkar alliance robbed JandK for years: Anurag Thakur
Speaking on the Roshni land scam, Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur on November 24 stated that people associated with Gupkar alliance have robbed Jammu and Kashmir for years when they were in power.
He said, "People associated with Gupkar alliance have robbed JandK for years while in power.
This might be the biggest land grab scam in the entire country.
In the past 30-40 years, a gang of people has been capturing the govt and vacant land." Earlier, the JandK High Court had ordered Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the scam involving government land encroachment under the Roshni scheme.
