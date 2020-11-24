Sturgeon: Try to limit interaction over Christmas

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has asked people across the UK to try to limit the interaction they have with others over Christmas.

Her comments come as the government and devolved administrations agreed on a relaxation of Covid restrictions over the festive period, allowing up to three households to mix during a five-day window.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn