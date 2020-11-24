Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sturgeon: Try to limit interaction over Christmas

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Sturgeon: Try to limit interaction over Christmas

Sturgeon: Try to limit interaction over Christmas

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has asked people across the UK to try to limit the interaction they have with others over Christmas.

Her comments come as the government and devolved administrations agreed on a relaxation of Covid restrictions over the festive period, allowing up to three households to mix during a five-day window.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Covid-19: Three households can mix over Christmas in UK

 "Christmas bubbles" will be able to mix outdoors, in homes and in places of worship between 23-27 December.
BBC News
Three households can mix over Christmas for five days in UK [Video]

Three households can mix over Christmas for five days in UK

Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove has announced the government and devolved administrations have agreed on a relaxation of Covid restrictions over the Christmas period. For five days, between December 23 to December 27, people will be able to form a Christmas social bubble allowing three households to get together under one roof. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:27Published
E-learning: boosted by the pandemic, where is the teaching method headed? [Video]

E-learning: boosted by the pandemic, where is the teaching method headed?

The sudden explosion in distance learning because of COVID-19 has been positive in some areas and challenging in others - but how will it be incorporated in education going forward? Focus takes a look at the background to e-learning and - and how it's working now for students, educators and adults.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 05:00Published

US election: Trump 'congratulates' his country, doesn't mention concession

 US President Donald Trump has made a brief statement from the White House, pointing out advances in Covid vaccines and hailing his country.The statement, less..
New Zealand Herald

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Medal for hero military dog Kuno who tackled al Qaeda gunman [Video]

Medal for hero military dog Kuno who tackled al Qaeda gunman

A retired military working dog called Kuno has been awarded the animal equivalent of the Victoria Cross after running through gunfire to tackle an Al Qaeda insurgent. Kuno, a Belgian Shepherd Malinois, received bullets to his back legs during the compound raid in 2019, leaving him in need of several operations and eventually the amputation of part of one paw. However, the then-four-year-old dog proved to be the difference in the siege, with his intervention credited with turning the tide when the assault force was pinned down under grenade and machine-gun fire. Despite the pain he later endured, a pair of prosthetic limbs mean Kuno is now able to enjoy retirement. Report by Czubalam. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:19Published

Facebook tweaked the News Feed to highlight more mainstream news sources for the election

 Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Facebook, in the days after the US election, decided that an uptick in viral misinformation related to..
The Verge
Hunt: Localised not centralised approach for Covid vaccine [Video]

Hunt: Localised not centralised approach for Covid vaccine

Health and Social Care committee chair Jeremy Hunt hopes the government learns from its contact tracing mistake and takes a localised not centralised approach to its Covid vaccine rollout. The former health secretary added it was important to have a nationwide 'Plan B' of mass-testing - as is currently being trialled in Liverpool - to ensure the country gets a grip on the pandemic. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:59Published