Sturgeon: Try to limit interaction over Christmas

Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove has announced the government and devolved administrations have agreed on a relaxation of Covid restrictions over the Christmas period.
For five days, between December 23 to December 27, people will be able to form a Christmas social bubble allowing three households to get together under one roof.
The sudden explosion in distance learning because of COVID-19 has been positive in some areas and challenging in others - but how will it be incorporated in education going forward? Focus takes a look at the background to e-learning and - and how it's working now for students, educators and adults.
A retired military working dog called Kuno has been awarded the animal equivalent of the Victoria Cross after running through gunfire to tackle an Al Qaeda insurgent. Kuno, a Belgian Shepherd Malinois, received bullets to his back legs during the compound raid in 2019, leaving him in need of several operations and eventually the amputation of part of one paw. However, the then-four-year-old dog proved to be the difference in the siege, with his intervention credited with turning the tide when the assault force was pinned down under grenade and machine-gun fire. Despite the pain he later endured, a pair of prosthetic limbs mean Kuno is now able to enjoy retirement.
Health and Social Care committee chair Jeremy Hunt hopes the government learns from its contact tracing mistake and takes a localised not centralised approach to its Covid vaccine rollout.
Health and Social Care committee chair Jeremy Hunt hopes the government learns from its contact tracing mistake and takes a localised not centralised approach to its Covid vaccine rollout.

The former health secretary added it was important to have a nationwide 'Plan B' of mass-testing - as is currently being trialled in Liverpool - to ensure the country gets a grip on the pandemic.