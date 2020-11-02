Champions League match prevew: Man City v Atalanta

Manchester United might need as much as 12 points to qualify for the Champions league knockout stages and they cannot afford any slip-ups against Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists Diogo Jota’s sensational form has notgiven him a headache when it comes to breaking up his established front three.Much of the success Klopp has had, winning the Champions League and thePremier League, has been down to the way Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and RobertoFirmino have combined on the forward line. However, Firmino was dropped forthe 5-0 Champions League win against Atalanta in Bergamo to make way for thein-form Diogo Jota and the new signing seized his chance with a hat-trick.
Pep Guardiola claimed his Manchester City side would need to sharpen up infront of goal after labouring to a hard-earned 3-0 win over Olympiacos in theChampions League. Guardiola said: “We missed the chances to score more goals,in that way we have to finish the game. At 1-0 the game is open, they createdchances.
