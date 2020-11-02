Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Champions League match prevew: Man City v Atalanta

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:23s - Published
Champions League match prevew: Man City v Atalanta

Champions League match prevew: Man City v Atalanta

An in-depth match preview of the upcoming Champions League clash betweenManchester City and Olympiacos.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

UEFA Champions League UEFA Champions League European association football tournament

Liverpool v Atalanta: Champions League match preview [Video]

Liverpool v Atalanta: Champions League match preview

A closer look at the stats as Liverpool prepare to face Atalanta in theChampions League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:13Published

Women's Champions League: Chelsea drawn against Benfica, Manchester City face Gothenburg

 Chelsea will play Benfica, Manchester City face Gothenburg and Glasgow City take on Sparta Prague in the round of 32 in the Women's Champions League.
BBC News
Champions League match preview: Manchester United v Istanbul Basaksehir [Video]

Champions League match preview: Manchester United v Istanbul Basaksehir

Manchester United are preparing to take on Istanbul Basaksehir in theChampions League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:13Published
Solskjaer seeks big Man Utd response as Basaksehir come calling [Video]

Solskjaer seeks big Man Utd response as Basaksehir come calling

Manchester United might need as much as 12 points to qualify for the Champions league knockout stages and they cannot afford any slip-ups against Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:50Published

Manchester City F.C. Manchester City F.C. Association football club

Guardiola will not rush Sergio Aguero back [Video]

Guardiola will not rush Sergio Aguero back

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has stressed he will not rush SergioAguero back into action as City’s record goalscorer nears a return from hislatest injury problem.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:25Published

Man City target Grealish - Tuesday's gossip

 Man City target England midfielder, Man Utd confident goalkeeper will stay, plus more.
BBC News

Messi signing for Man City a real prospect after Guardiola's new deal

 Pep Guardiola's new deal not only commits him to Manchester City until 2023 but also puts the club firmly in pole position to sign Lionel Messi. ......
WorldNews

Atalanta B.C. Atalanta B.C. Italian association football club in Bergamo, Lombardy

Liverpool's Salah available to face Atalanta after negative coronavirus test

 Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, who tested positive for coronavirus during the international break, is back in training and could face Atalanta.
BBC News
Jurgen Klopp: I have no ‘headaches’ over Roberto Firmino amid Diogo Jota form [Video]

Jurgen Klopp: I have no ‘headaches’ over Roberto Firmino amid Diogo Jota form

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists Diogo Jota’s sensational form has notgiven him a headache when it comes to breaking up his established front three.Much of the success Klopp has had, winning the Champions League and thePremier League, has been down to the way Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and RobertoFirmino have combined on the forward line. However, Firmino was dropped forthe 5-0 Champions League win against Atalanta in Bergamo to make way for thein-form Diogo Jota and the new signing seized his chance with a hat-trick.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published
Premier League match preview: Atalanta v Liverpool [Video]

Premier League match preview: Atalanta v Liverpool

An in-depth match preview as Liverpool prepare to take on Atalanta in the UEFAChampions League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:21Published

Olympiacos F.C. Olympiacos F.C. Greek association football club

Pep Guardiola urges Manchester City to be sharper in front of goal [Video]

Pep Guardiola urges Manchester City to be sharper in front of goal

Pep Guardiola claimed his Manchester City side would need to sharpen up infront of goal after labouring to a hard-earned 3-0 win over Olympiacos in theChampions League. Guardiola said: “We missed the chances to score more goals,in that way we have to finish the game. At 1-0 the game is open, they createdchances.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:58Published
Manchester City v Olympiacos: Champions League match preview [Video]

Manchester City v Olympiacos: Champions League match preview

Manchester City are preparing to take on Olympiacos in the Champions League.Here are all the key statistics before the two meet in Manchester on November3.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published

Related news from verified sources

Guardiola and Mourinho are on different paths - Man City's title hopes are over

Guardiola and Mourinho are on different paths - Man City's title hopes are over BIG MATCH VERDICT: City can now focus on the Champions League, as Pep Guardiola wants, because the...
Daily Star - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Tottenham v Man City: Premier League match preview [Video]

Tottenham v Man City: Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at Tottenham's Premier League clash against Manchester City,as Jose Mourinho locks horns with Pep Guardiola once again.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published
Klopp and Guardiola share their frustrations with the 'three substitutions' rule [Video]

Klopp and Guardiola share their frustrations with the 'three substitutions' rule

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola speak after Manchester City and Liverpool'sPremier League clash. Guardiola accepted the draw was a fair result andrevealed he discussed with Klopp after the match the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:04Published
Man City v Liverpool: Premier League match preview [Video]

Man City v Liverpool: Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at the Premier League match between Manchester City andchampions Liverpool. City have been struggling to score goals, but that maychange against a Liverpool defence that has the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published