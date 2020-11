Colin Cowherd: Burrow will be back; Bengals have 3 other high-end prospects outside of quarterback | THE HERD Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 04:47s - Published 4 minutes ago Colin Cowherd: Burrow will be back; Bengals have 3 other high-end prospects outside of quarterback | THE HERD Colin Cowherd discusses how Joe Burrow's injury impact the NFL Draft. Colin feels Joe Burrow will be back and the Cincinnati Bengals are set up well at the third pick; they have great options outside of quarterback position. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend