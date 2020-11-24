Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published on November 24, 2020

How Americans are embracing new traditions for the 2020 holiday season

As states talk about increased restrictions, and holiday travel plans are compromised, it's clear that the 2020 holiday season will feel very different from what preceded it in 2019.

But while we may not be going to big holiday parties or grabbing drinks out at a bar with friends, many Americans are actually embracing this change in pace, new research indicates.

According to a recent survey of 2,000 U.S. adults (aged 21 and over), almost three out of every four (72%) people are actively looking forward to having a quiet, more intimate holiday season this year with their 'quaranteam' or nuclear family.Furthermore, over half (57%) say they are excited to be spending the holidays at home this year instead of traveling across the country to visit extended family.Commissioned by OnePoll for Drinkworks®, a beverage innovation company that makes it easy to enjoy bar-quality drinks at home, the national study explored the ways in which Americans are planning to spend the holidays this year, revealing an undeniable sense of optimism.

In fact, 63% of respondents reported that not even the COVID-19 pandemic could hinder their excitement over the holidays.

While not everyone will be able to spend the season engaging in their favorite traditions — like spending time with friends (57%) or attending holiday parties (27%) — the survey reveals that, in fact, Americans are looking forward to smaller, family gatherings (43%) and virtual celebrations (29%) becoming lasting traditions, proving the importance of finding ways to elevate the at-home experience.

Overall, the average American is already planning to attend three different virtual celebrations during the holidays this year.

Millennials (ages 25-39) are expected to have the busiest social calendars, with an average of four virtual gatherings, while Baby Boomers (ages 56+) are planning to attend only one.

"While many cherished traditions are being replaced by virtual and intimate gatherings this year, these results show that we are all embracing this change in pace and approaching this holiday season with a true sense of optimism," said Nathaniel Davis, CEO, Drinkworks.

"We know that this is a very special time of year for many, and we are thrilled to be able to bring a little more joy into people's lives and homes across the country."When asked about plans for imbibing this season, over half of those polled (54%) typically consume alcohol more frequently during the holiday season than any other time of year.

And when it comes to holiday cocktails, eggnog (23%) came out on top as respondents' favorite festive cocktail, with margaritas (17%) and martinis (16%) also topping the list.

"We know that not everyone wants to keep a full bar stocked or feels confident mixing cocktails and following intimidating recipes," added Davis.

"We love making it possible for cocktail enthusiasts to enjoy quality cocktails, ciders, brews and more at the touch of a button, in the comfort of their homes."