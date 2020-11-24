Pandemic spurring hackers online this Black Friday

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:00s - Published 3 minutes ago

In that digital sea of blackfriday week deals stocked withlures of easy shopping oneclick away on laptops andsmartphones......it's shoppersbeware."(larry) are there more sharksin the waternow?""yeah, there's a ton moresharks...""...we've seen a major surgein the deployment omalware,bad code that can interceptyour onlineshopping."co-director of ohio's cyberrange institute, doctorrichard harknett sees badhabits reeling in bad actors.people are working from homemore... using gadgets for workand play with the samepassword... and they aretargets... especially thoselooking to buyonline."so back up a little bitbefore you click.

And makesure thawhere you'repurchasing has a couple ofthings inplace."look for hallmarks of securesites: a locked padlock iconnear your brower OR the letter"s" after "http" in the webaddressbox."i know that sounds a littletechnical but this is thefirst thing you need to knowif the place that you're goingto give your money to in theform of a creditcard issafe."speaking of cards... expertssay use credit over debit.thatway, your full bank account isnot exposed to fraud.but ifyou're going to buy often onmobile devices... think aboutinvesting in protectionagainst viruses andmalware."over the last two years, thepercentage of malware directedat operating systems on oursmartphones has risenexponentially."using public wi-fi onlyincreases risk.experts sayit's less secure andpotentially more expensivethan any cell phone dataplan."so the same way police alwayswarn in-person shoppers to bealert in parking lots...online it's buyer be awaretoo.

In kenwood... larryseward... wcpo... nine new