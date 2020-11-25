Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid Rapid Tests

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
Covid Rapid TestsCan you get a rapid Covid test result before Thanksgiving?

Their results back with in the same day but is it safe to travel home if you've already been exposed?

American family care on lookout valley offers both rapid and p-c-r test.

Over 100 people are tested daily at the site according to officials.

Dr. bruce thompson offers advice on whether or not it's safe for individuals to travel home this thanksgiving if you can receive your results quickly.

In some clinics that have the rapid testing it's possible today but i would advise taking into account what their situation is.

If they have been exposed it's too late -if they have it it's too late.

I would say if they've been exposed it is way too late to get tested and have a reasonably safe thanksgiving with family or friends.

American family care is temporarily out of the rapid test but the p-c-r test is currently available.

Results are expected in 3 to 5 days.




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Todos Medical reports positive initial proof-of-concept data for its rapid COVID-19 test

Todos Medical Ltd (OTCQB:TOMDF) Wednesday announced what it called “positive clinical proof of...
Proactive Investors - Published

Co-Diagnostics sees 3Q net income surge as revenue rises from COVID-19 test sales

Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) late Monday reported its third-quarter financial results, in which...
Proactive Investors - Published

Frequent, rapid testing could cripple COVID-19 within weeks, study shows

When it comes to curbing the spread of COVID-19, test frequency and test turnaround-time are far more...
Science Daily - Published


Related videos from verified sources

UK lorry drivers to undergo COVID-19 tests in Dover due to curbs [Video]

UK lorry drivers to undergo COVID-19 tests in Dover due to curbs

Providing COVID-19 testing to the thousands of drivers is an enormous logistical challenge for the UK authorities.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:12Published
Watch: Protests at Amritsar airport over re-testing of passengers from UK [Video]

Watch: Protests at Amritsar airport over re-testing of passengers from UK

Passengers arriving from the UK had to undergo Covid-19 test at the Amritsar airport. They were seen waiting in a long queue at the airport to get themselves tested. Passengers protested against..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:26Published
Here's what flying could be like in 2021 [Video]

Here's what flying could be like in 2021

CNN’s Richard Quest takes you on board United’s first rapid-test Covid-19 flight.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:28Published