Covid Rapid Tests

Can you get a rapid Covid test result before Thanksgiving?

Their results back with in the same day but is it safe to travel home if you've already been exposed?

American family care on lookout valley offers both rapid and p-c-r test.

Over 100 people are tested daily at the site according to officials.

Dr. bruce thompson offers advice on whether or not it's safe for individuals to travel home this thanksgiving if you can receive your results quickly.

In some clinics that have the rapid testing it's possible today but i would advise taking into account what their situation is.

If they have been exposed it's too late -if they have it it's too late.

I would say if they've been exposed it is way too late to get tested and have a reasonably safe thanksgiving with family or friends.

American family care is temporarily out of the rapid test but the p-c-r test is currently available.

Results are expected in 3 to 5 days.