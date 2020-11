An unemployment claim has been filed in the name of convicted killer Scott Peterson - underscoring the fraud running rampant in California’s prisons and jails, prosecutors say.



Related videos from verified sources Unemployment Claims Made In Scott Peterson And Other California Killers’ Names, Prosecutors Say



An unemployment claim has been filed in the name of convicted killer Scott Peterson - underscoring the fraud running rampant in California’s prisons and jails, prosecutors say. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 01:42 Published 3 hours ago Rapper charged with $1.2 million unemployment claim fraud after boastful music video



Federal prosecutors in California say a Memphis-bred rapper's COVID-19 relief claims tested positive for fraud. Credit: WREG Duration: 01:32 Published on October 20, 2020