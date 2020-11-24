Trump gives thanks for Covid vaccines as Thanksgiving turkeys reprieved

Nostalgia was in and jokes were out on Tuesday as US President Donald Trumpoffered a reprieve to two meaty turkeys at the traditional Thanksgiving turkeypardon ceremony at the White House.

The National Turkey Federation presentedthe White House with two birds, Corn and Cob.

Corn was declared the nationalThanksgiving turkey, though both will retire to a new home on the campus ofIowa State University.

It is not the first time the typically light-heartedturkey pardon ceremony has taken place in a tense time for the nation.