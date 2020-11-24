Global  
 

Trump gives thanks for Covid vaccines as Thanksgiving turkeys reprieved

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Trump gives thanks for Covid vaccines as Thanksgiving turkeys reprieved

Trump gives thanks for Covid vaccines as Thanksgiving turkeys reprieved

Nostalgia was in and jokes were out on Tuesday as US President Donald Trumpoffered a reprieve to two meaty turkeys at the traditional Thanksgiving turkeypardon ceremony at the White House.

The National Turkey Federation presentedthe White House with two birds, Corn and Cob.

Corn was declared the nationalThanksgiving turkey, though both will retire to a new home on the campus ofIowa State University.

It is not the first time the typically light-heartedturkey pardon ceremony has taken place in a tense time for the nation.


Biden says he expects to start receiving daily intel briefings; would meet with Trump "if asked"

 President-elect Joe Biden says he expects to start getting intelligence briefings on a regular basis, now that the presidential transition process is officially..
CBS News

Trump brags about Dow as stocks soar with transition underway

 President Trump made a sudden and strange appearance at the White House briefing room to highlight the stock market as the Dow soared on news that an official..
CBS News

No, President Trump Did Not Pardon Himself

 Speculation had swirled in recent days that the president might make incendiary news by pardoning humans, but Corn and Cob got the honors at the annual White..
NYTimes.com

