Grizzlies, Bruins proceed season with caution

The teams will continue play outside of state lines over the next four weeks.

"* the rochester grizzlies are off to a fantastic start on the season.

Unfortunately ?

"* they won't see a home game for at least the next four weeks.

Head coach ?

"* chris ratzloff says this season has been a lot like sitting on the edge of your seat.xxx 2020 is the year of adversity and adaptabilityso you know we kid of have to do what we have to do so every day is wake up and say well, what kind of challenge are we going to face today and how are we going to do it?

As if this year hasn't already been challenging enough for sports teams ?

"* another wrench was thrown in the mix when governor tim walz declared that sports ?

"* among other ammenities ?

"* must takea four week pause.

Sue yost from freeborn county public health explains why the break was necessary.

They were seeing a lot of cases associated with sports activities ?

"* a lot of positive lab confirmed cases.

As a result of that then there's a lot of quarantining that should be happening.

Collegiate and professional teams are expempt from the executive order.

Since the rochester grizzlies and austin bruins are part of an amateur sports league that is governed by a nationwide body ?

"* governor walz can't prohibit them from playing outside of state lines.

But the rochester rec center and riverside arena are shutdown as part of the mandate which coach ratzloff says poses a unique challenge.

We can't practice so that's the challenge right now and that's why we're kind of looking at you know reassessing after friday at wausau.

Right now, it's basically try to get the guys outside, go for a run, whatever they can do on their own just to kind of stay in shape a little bit coach ratzloff says teams have done a great job making sure that arenas have been properly disinfected prior to each contest.

Yost says she believes no matter where teams play ?

"* they are at risk which is why ratzloff says they are taking the matter seriously for their players and billet families.

We don't want to be carriers and bringing it back.

The crazy thing is that when we went through our 14 days, i don't believe any of the billets were infected by any of our players so it's kind of a thing (?

"(?

"(?

"(kaleb?

"(?

"(?

Are schedule to play friday night in wausau while the bruins will travel