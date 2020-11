'Man Utd ready to host 23,000 fans' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:06s - Published 55 seconds ago 'Man Utd ready to host 23,000 fans' Manchester United have prepared to be able to host 23,000 fans when restrictions are lifted, according to United We Stand editor Andy Mitten. 0

