Indian Origin Doctor Gaurav Sharma takes oath in Sanskrit as New Zealand MP: Watch|Oneindia News
After A New Zealand MP took oath in Malyalam, now another one makes India super proud.
Indian-origin Dr Gaurav Sharma, who was elected as a member of the New Zealand Parliament, created history on Wednesday when he took oath in Sanskrit.
The 33-year-old, Dr Gaurav Sharma originally hails from Hamirpur district in Himachal Pradesh and had won the election as a Labour Party candidate from Hamilton West.
Dr Gaurav Sharma moved to New Zealand in 1996.
He said his father couldn’t get a job for six years and so the family saw a difficult time.
