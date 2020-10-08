Global  
 

Gabourey Sidibe engaged for Thanksgiving

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:39s - Published
The actress accepted her boyfriend Brandon Frankel's proposal on Monday night and the couple announced the happy news via social media on Tuesday.


Gabourey Sidibe Gabourey Sidibe American actress


