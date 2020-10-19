'I make no apology for standing by Priti Patel, says PM
'I make no apology for standing by Priti Patel, says PM
Boris Johnson has defended Priti Patel against bullying claims, saying she is "getting on with delivering the people's priorities".
During Prime Minister's Questions, Sir Keir Starmer questioned the decision for the Home Secretary to stay in her post following a report into her conduct which found she had shouted and sworn at staff.
He said: "What message does the Prime Minister think it sends that the independent advisor on standards has resigned but the Home Secretary is still in post?".
Mr Johnson replied: "the Home Secretary has apologised for any way in which her conduct fell short - and frankly I make no apology for sticking up, for standing by a Home Secretary who, as I've said just now, is getting on with delivering the people's priorities".
