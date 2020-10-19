Global  
 

'I make no apology for standing by Priti Patel, says PM

Video Credit: ODN
Boris Johnson has defended Priti Patel against bullying claims, saying she is "getting on with delivering the people's priorities".

During Prime Minister's Questions, Sir Keir Starmer questioned the decision for the Home Secretary to stay in her post following a report into her conduct which found she had shouted and sworn at staff.

He said: "What message does the Prime Minister think it sends that the independent advisor on standards has resigned but the Home Secretary is still in post?".

Mr Johnson replied: "the Home Secretary has apologised for any way in which her conduct fell short - and frankly I make no apology for sticking up, for standing by a Home Secretary who, as I've said just now, is getting on with delivering the people's priorities".

Thomas-Symonds: PM failed leadership test with Patel report

Thomas-Symonds: PM failed leadership test with Patel report

Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds says Prime Minister Boris Johnson "comprehensive failed" a test of leadership after overruling a report that found Priti Patel has breached ministerial conduct.

Jenrick: Priti Patel brilliant Home Sec and deserves support

Jenrick: Priti Patel brilliant Home Sec and deserves support

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick says Priti Patel is a "brilliant" Home Secretary who deserves the support of the government.

Boris Johnson 'asked for Patel report to be palatable', Whitehall source claims

 Boris Johnson is facing questions about whether he tried to tone down an independent report which said Home Secretary Priti Patel broke the ministerial code by..
Priti Patel leaves Home Office

Priti Patel leaves Home Office

Home Secretary Priti Patel leaves her central London office, following theresignation of Sir Alex Allan, the Government's adviser on ministerialstandards, after the Prime Minister judged that she did not breach the rulesdespite being found to have bullied staff.

Boris Johnson gives Christmas update

Boris Johnson gives Christmas update

Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives an update on the UK's plans for the Christmas period and after lockdown ends on December 2nd.

Boris Johnson outlines UK Christmas agreement

Boris Johnson outlines UK Christmas agreement

Boris Johnson says festive bubbles over the Christmas period will allowfamilies to reunite across the UK, but warned they must make a "personaljudgment" about the risks involved.

Johnson unveils 'tougher' COVID-19 multi-tier system ahead of lockdown easing

Johnson unveils 'tougher' COVID-19 multi-tier system ahead of lockdown easing

Boris Johnson confirmed on Monday that England's lockdown will be lifted on December 2 to be replaced by a multi-tier system "tougher" than the one rolled out in October.

Brexit stems from a civil war in capitalism – we are all just collateral damage

 Where there is chaos, the government will multiply it. Where people are pushed to the brink, it will shove them over. Boris Johnson ignored the pleas of..
Home Secretary mulls decision on Birmingham pub bombings inquiry

Home Secretary mulls decision on Birmingham pub bombings inquiry

The Home Secretary has agreed to look into calls for a public inquiry into the1974 Birmingham pub bombings, after a meeting with West Midlands Mayor AndyStreet. In a move welcomed by campaigners who lost loved ones in the twinattacks, Priti Patel said she would take into account their views and officialadvice before making any decision. Interviews with Andy Street and JulieHambleton, whose sister Maxine died in the attack.

Gordon Brown says Corbyn needs to 'make a full apology'

Gordon Brown says Corbyn needs to ‘make a full apology'

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has said that he supports Sir Keir Starmer's decision to continue withholding the Labour whip from Jeremy Corbyn until he has made a "full apology".

Starmer presses PM on where defence funding will come from

Starmer presses PM on where defence funding will come from

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has welcomed Boris Johnson's £16.5 billion pound military investment, but has pressed the PM on where the money will come from.

Jeremy Corbyn arrives home after Starmer refuses to restore Labour whip

Jeremy Corbyn arrives home after Starmer refuses to restore Labour whip

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn arrives at his home in north London, afterSir Keir Starmer blocked him from sitting as a Labour MP despite hisreadmission as a party member.

Labour MP: Starmer has 'done the right thing' over Corbyn

Labour MP: Starmer has ‘done the right thing’ over Corbyn

Labour MP Neil Coyle, a prominent critic of Jeremy Corbyn, has said that Sir Keir Starmer has "done the right thing" in not allowing the former leader to have the party whip restored despite being reinstated as a member by the National Executive Committee.

A Very Trainor Christmas: Meghan Trainor On Her New Album

A Very Trainor Christmas: Meghan Trainor On Her New Album

American singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor attributes her success to knowing her fans and making the kind of music she wants to hear. That is what makes her new holiday album, "A Very Trainor Christmas" a unique release! Trainor says she loves Christmas music, but did not want to "mess with the classics." So, along with covers of festive staples, she recorded a bunch of her own songs, to balance out the tracklist. She collaborated with people she really admires for the record, including "Family Guy" creator Seth Macfarlane.

Rishi Sunak departs Downing Street ahead of Spending Review

Rishi Sunak departs Downing Street ahead of Spending Review

Rishi Sunak has departed Downing Street to head to the House of Commons where he will unveil his 2020 Spending Review.

'Irresponsible to freeze pay of key workers' says MP

'Irresponsible to freeze pay of key workers' says MP

MP Bridget Phillipson has said it would be an "irresponsible choice for the government to freeze the pay of our key workers at this point". The Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury criticised the move as "not the right approach for the economy". "Only recently we've seen the government saying we should be clapping our key workers", she said, " and they plan to reward them with a pay freeze". This comes ahead of today's Spending Review in which Chancellor Rishi Sunak will unveil the government's spending plans for the coming year.

Patel: We're working to change the culture

Patel: We’re working to change the culture

Home Secretary Priti Patel has apologised following an investigation which highlighted claims of bullying. During her apology Ms Patel said her team are "working to change the culture" of the..

