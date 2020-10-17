Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Nobody can fill place of MS Dhoni', says KL Rahul

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:25s - Published
'Nobody can fill place of MS Dhoni', says KL Rahul

'Nobody can fill place of MS Dhoni', says KL Rahul

Indian batsman wicket-keeper KL Rahul ahead of 1st ODI against Australia said that legendary Indian cricket captain "Mahendra Singh Dhoni's place cannot be filled." MS Dhoni had announced retirement in August via Instagram post.

India will clash with hosts Australia on November 26 at SCG.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

K. L. Rahul K. L. Rahul Indian cricketer

Will hurt for some time: KL Rahul after KXIP out of IPL 2020 [Video]

Will hurt for some time: KL Rahul after KXIP out of IPL 2020

Kings XI Punjab's chances for qualifying for play-offs of IPL 2020 were ended on November 01 after Chennai Super Kings, which is already out of the race for the play-offs, defeated the KL Rahul-led team by nine wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Speaking on the loss, KXIP captain KL Rahul said the team gave itself a lot of chance to qualify for the play-offs, and they were hoping to get through. Rahul added that this loss will hurt him for a "little while". CSK easily chased the mediocre target of 153 with the help of a clinical innings by in-form opener Ruturaj Gaikwad who sailed his team with an unbeaten 62 off 49 balls.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:35Published
IPL 2020: KL Rahul reflects on mistakes that ended KXIP's play-off hopes [Video]

IPL 2020: KL Rahul reflects on mistakes that ended KXIP's play-off hopes

After KXIP's run in IPL 2020 ended by losing against CSK in what was a virtual eliminator for the KL Rahul-led side on November 01 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Rahul said they wanted to post a big score after coming to bat first, but failed to stitch crucial partnerships that were needed for a 180+ score. Rahul also admitted that their side didn't soak up the pressure well needed in a high stakes game like that. CSK easily chased the mediocre target of 153 with the help of a clinical innings by in-form opener Ruturaj Gaikwad who sailed his team with an unbeaten 62 off 49 balls.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:29Published

MS Dhoni MS Dhoni Former Indian cricketer

IPL 2020: Languishing at bottom, CSK and RR set for fierce battle in Abu Dhabi [Video]

IPL 2020: Languishing at bottom, CSK and RR set for fierce battle in Abu Dhabi

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 19. RR squad left their hotel from Dubai for today's game. On the other side, CSK team players also left their hotel from Dubai for playing their next game in Abu Dhabi. Steve Smith-led team stands at 8th position in IPL points table while MS Dhoni-led squad stands at 7th position in the tournament so far.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:43Published
IPL 2020: CSK to clash with DC shortly [Video]

IPL 2020: CSK to clash with DC shortly

Chennai Super Kings will face Delhi Capitals at high-scoring Sharjah Stadium on October 17. Men in Yellow will try to move up the table. MS Dhoni-led team is currently at 6th position of the table.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:06Published

Australia national cricket team Australia national cricket team National sports team


Instagram Instagram Online photo-sharing and social networking service

Dave Chappelle gets Netflix to pull 'Chappelle's Show' [Video]

Dave Chappelle gets Netflix to pull 'Chappelle's Show'

Chappelle took to Instagram to reveal the news via a video called 'Unforgiven'.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published

Julia Louis-Dreyfus spoofs Rudy Giuliani while announcing 'Veep' virtual table read

 Julia Louis-Dreyfus took to Instagram Tuesday to announce that on Dec. 6, the cast of "Veep" will reunited for a virtual table reading.
USATODAY.com

Even Utah’s mysterious monolith may be no match for Google Earth

 Utah Department of Public Safety

Last week, a sheep-counting expedition found a mysterious monolith deep in the Utah desert, and they warned the world..
The Verge