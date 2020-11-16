Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

SpaceX rocket reaches orbit

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:17s - Published
SpaceX rocket reaches orbit
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was successfully launched into orbit.

OFTEN EXCEEDED WHAT IS SEEN ONTRADITIONAL NETWORK OR CABLE T-VFOR KIDS.60 MORE OF SPACE-X’S SATELLITESUCCESSFULLY HIT ORBIT, WHILEYOU WERE SLEEPING.ONE OF SPACE-X’S ROCKETS HAS NOWBEEN USED SEVEN TIMES, TO CARRYSATELLITES TO SPACE FROM CAPECANAVERAL.

THIS




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

SpaceX rocket blasts UK-backed 'sea cartographer' satellite into orbit

A satellite that will allow British scientists to measure sea levels has been launched into space on...
Sky News - Published

SpaceX Launches 4 Astronauts To Space Station, Beginning New Era For NASA

Lighting up the night sky, four astronauts shot into orbit atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket Sunday for a...
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •Mid-DayWorldNews


Elon Musk overtakes Bill Gates in billionaires list as Tesla stock continues ascent

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) and SpaceX boss Elon Musk continues to rocket up the billionaire rich list,...
Proactive Investors - Published


Related videos from verified sources

UK to Help Build the World's First Space Junk Cleanup Satellite [Video]

UK to Help Build the World's First Space Junk Cleanup Satellite

LONDON —The UK government on Tuesday, November 17 announced that a British firm will help build the ClearSpace-1 satellite. Planned for 2025, Clearspace-1a is the first mission aimed at capturing..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:53Published
'It's surreal': First Black astronaut on long-term stay at ISS [Video]

'It's surreal': First Black astronaut on long-term stay at ISS

NASA astronaut and pilot Victor Glover, who is the first Black astronaut to embark on a long-term stay at the International Space Station, said the experience of being in orbit and seeing Earth was..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:00Published
Landmark SpaceX crew capsule reaches ISS [Video]

Landmark SpaceX crew capsule reaches ISS

Four astronauts riding a newly-designed spacecraft from Elon Musk's rocket company, SpaceX, greeted their new crewmates aboard the International Space Station on Tuesday. The successfully docking was..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:23Published