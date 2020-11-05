Fairhurst: Pay freeze is 'insulting to frontline workers'

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced that over 1 million NHS workers will receive a pay rise as part of his spending review. Mr Sunak also confirmed that the National Living Wage will increase by 2.2% to £8.91 an hour and will now include those aged 23 and over. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has delivered the UK's spending review in Parliament this afternoon. Mr Sunak confirmed the government is spending £280bn to get the country through the coronavirus crisis, adding: "the economy will contract this year by 11.3%, the largest fall in output in 300 years". Report by Browna.
Rishi Sunak has departed Downing Street to head to the House of Commons where he will unveil his 2020 Spending Review.
Report by Thomasl.
Jeremy Corbyn has been reinstated as a member of the Labour Party but the former leader will not be allowed to represent the party as an MP in the House of Commons. Report by Blairm.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has confirmed that the government is to extend the furlough scheme till March 2021. His comments come while updating MPs in the House of Commons on the UK economy during the Covid crisis. Report by Browna.
A military dog, who saved the lives of British soldiers in Afghanistan has been awarded the animal equivalent of the Victoria Cross. Kuno the Belgian shepherd was injured in action while tackling an al-Qaeda gunman, but the four-year-old heroic dog proved to be the difference in the battle and has been awarded the Dickin Medal for bravery from veterinary charity the PDSA. Report by Fullerg.
Boris Johnson has defended Priti Patel against bullying claims, saying she is "getting on with delivering the people's priorities". During Prime Minister's Questions, Sir Keir Starmer questioned the decision for the Home Secretary to stay in her post following a report into her conduct which found she had shouted and sworn at staff. He said: "What message does the Prime Minister think it sends that the independent advisor on standards has resigned but the Home Secretary is still in post?". Mr Johnson replied: "the Home Secretary has apologised for any way in which her conduct fell short - and frankly I make no apology for sticking up, for standing by a Home Secretary who, as I've said just now, is getting on with delivering the people's priorities". Report by Thomasl.