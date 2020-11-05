Global  
 

Fairhurst: Pay freeze is 'insulting to frontline workers'

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Fairhurst: Pay freeze is 'insulting to frontline workers'

Fairhurst: Pay freeze is 'insulting to frontline workers'

Mark Fairhurst, National Chair of the Prison Officer's Association, has dubbed the Chancellor's public sector pay freeze as "unfair" and "insulting to frontline workers".

His comments come as Rishi Sunak delivered his spending review in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

The Chancellor announced that over one million NHS workers will receive a pay rise, however, increases in the rest of the sector have been "paused".

Report by Browna.

