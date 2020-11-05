Fairhurst: Pay freeze is 'insulting to frontline workers'

Mark Fairhurst, National Chair of the Prison Officer's Association, has dubbed the Chancellor's public sector pay freeze as "unfair" and "insulting to frontline workers".

His comments come as Rishi Sunak delivered his spending review in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

The Chancellor announced that over one million NHS workers will receive a pay rise, however, increases in the rest of the sector have been "paused".

Report by Browna.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn