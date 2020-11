Melissa McCarthy had lunch with Elon Musk to prepare for new movie 'Superintelligence' Video Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti - Duration: 01:09s - Published 4 minutes ago Melissa McCarthy had lunch with Elon Musk to prepare for new movie 'Superintelligence' Melissa McCarthy talks to USA TODAY's Bryan Alexander about having lunch with Elon Musk to prepare for the new HBO Max film "Superintelligence." 0

Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone met with Elon Musk for 'Superintelligence' For their new movie about how an artificial intelligence becomes sentient and considers destroying...

