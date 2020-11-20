Holiday Entertaining: Parker Wallace Founder of What's On Parker's Plate

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 2 minutes ago

C1 3 entertaining will be including mask and social distancing and plenty of in- home entertaining and coming up with unique ways for cooking with a flare.

And here to join us today and to share some timely holiday entertaining tips is parker wallace, the founder of parker's plate and the author of eat rich, stay skinny, a girl's guide to the holiday feasting.

I love it.

Welcome to the show parker.

Parker wallace: thanks for having me, lisa.

Lisa: well parker, how will entertaining be different this year?

Parker wallace: well obviously, things are going to look and feel a little bit different, but the one thing i always say, lisa, that stays the same is that food is what bonds us as a culture, as our families get together, even if it's smaller gatherings.

So this is all about keeping it simple, but with high quality ingredients and all of the delicious.

Lisa: now what is one of your top tips for saving time while entertaining for the holiday?

Parker wallace: my go-to this holiday season, omaha steaks.

This is america's original butcher, they're a fifth generation family owned american tradition.

They've always been focused on providing the finest and premium grain fed beef and gourmet food for over 100 years.

A harris poll recently showed actually that 65% of americans are actually feeling less stressed out about this holiday season, and one in three people really want to streamline and simplify their menus.

So let me introduce you to the turnkey do delicious with their thanksgiving package from omaha steaks, it is a prime rib thanksgiving feast with all of the side dishes, all of the fixings, all of the delicious.

You can order by november 19th on stellarosa.com and also head to any of their 50+ store locations across the country.

Lisa: parker, that looks so delicious.

Oh my gosh.

Okay, so do you have any go-to beverages for the holidays?

Parker wallace: oh yes.

I always say i like to stella-brate the holidays with my favorite and america's favorite semi-sweet semi sparkling wine, stella rosa.

This is an italian wine made with real fruit flavors, it's naturally gluten- free, vegan, low-cal, low alcohol.

It really makes it the perfect wine, checks all the boxes for your holiday.

My favorite, the platinum french vanilla, the golden honey peach.

And if you want something a little bolder, then check out their new stella rosa classic royale, it has that classic rosso flavor, 8% alcohol, and you can go to stellarosa.com for great cocktail recipes.

Always remember to serve it chilled.

Lisa: now also parker, what else will be on parker's plate this holidays?

Parker wallace: well, my motto is fill life with flavor and that's why one of my go-to's this holiday season and year round our holland house cooking wines.

This is a game changer because you really elevate the ordinary recipes into the extraordinary, like this croc pot spinach feta and artichoke dip.

A parmesan and asiago cauliflower mash, and a tuscan white bean soup.

Hollandhousefla vors.com has all of these great recipes.

It's all about transforming all of the delicious with these amazing cooking wines.

And i've got to say, stock your pantry early, so you have all of the best high quality ingredients like bob's red mill.

Parker wallace: i've used their organic farro in these dishes.

I love farro, it's hearty, it's chewy, it's got that rich nutty flavor, and it's a great source of protein, fiber, and iron.

It's also a super alternative to rice.

So i've added it to my holiday breakfast with this breakfast chakchouka, and talk about elevating flavor.

But not just that, you're also helping your body absorb nutrients and the farro is easy to digest.

So the c1 3 organic whole grain foods by bob's red mill are always a staple in my pantry and should be with yours.

I love their baking ingredients too, it makes getting anything to the holiday table, easier and better for you.

Lisa: great tips.

Where can we find more information about your recommendations?

Parker wallace: yeah, you can go to tipsontv.com and make sure to follow me on social @parkersplate lisa: parker, thank you so much for being with us.

We really appreciate it.

Parker wallace: thanks, lisa.