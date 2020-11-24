|
|
|
Taylor Swift has confirmed Joe Alwyn wrote some of the songs on her album 'Folklore'
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 01:47s - Published
Taylor Swift has confirmed Joe Alwyn wrote some of the songs on her album 'Folklore'
Taylor Swift has confirmed that 'William Bowery', who wrote two tracks on her album 'Folklore', is really her boyfriend Joe Alwyn.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Taylor Swift is confirming a heavily speculated fan theory. The 30-year-old singer-songwriter...
Just Jared - Published
Also reported by •Upworthy
|
A concert film featuring Taylor Swift performing songs from her new album Folklore is coming to...
Belfast Telegraph - Published
|
Related videos from verified sources
|