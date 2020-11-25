Ice-Breaking Beaver Finds a Snack

Occurred on October 23, 2020 / Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada Info from Licensor: "I follow a family of beavers in Saskatoon.

As winter approached the pond started to ice over, and each day Momma beaver went around and broke some ice.

On this day, someone had left a poplar branch next to the pond for the beavers, and Momma Beaver swam over under the ice, broke through and grabbed the branch before heading out to a warmer spot to eat it."