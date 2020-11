Related videos from verified sources Philadelphia Weather: Thanksgiving Forecast



Kate Bilo has the latest forecast. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 02:46 Published 13 hours ago Temperatures stay in the 70's through Thanksgiving



High temperatures stay in the 70's through Thanksgiving Day! Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 02:27 Published 16 hours ago Travelers Hit The Road For Thanksgiving Despite Warnings



The travel forecast during the pandemic has been hard to nail down because many are waiting until the last minute. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:25 Published 19 hours ago