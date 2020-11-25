Clifford The Big Red Dog - First Look

Here's your first look at the live-action comedy movie Clifford the Big Red Dog, based on the Norman Bridwell children's book by the same name.

It stars Darby Camp, Jack Whitehall, Sienna Guillory, Kenan Thompson, Rosie Perez and John Cleese.

Clifford the Big Red Dog Release Date: 2021 What do you think of Clifford the Big Red Dog's new look?

