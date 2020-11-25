Global  
 

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:20s
Clifford The Big Red Dog Movie (2021) - It’s here: your very first look at Clifford The Big Red Dog!

#CliffordMovie hits theatres in 2021.

- Plot synopsis: When middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) meets a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese) who gifts her a little, red puppy, she never anticipated waking up to find a giant ten-foot hound in her small New York City apartment.

While her single mom (Sienna Guillory) is away for business, Emily and her fun but impulsive uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) set out on an adventure that will keep you on the edge-of-your-seat as our heroes take a bite out of the Big Apple.

Based on the beloved Scholastic book character, Clifford will teach the world how to love big!

Director: Walt Becker Writers: David Ronn, Jay Scherick, Ellen Rapoport Stars: Horatio Sanz, Sienna Guillory, Darby Camp


