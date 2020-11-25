Copy of Starbucks barista leaves flirty 'secret message' for customer on cup

A Starbucks customer got something extra (and unexpected) with her order during a recent trip to the popular coffee shop chain.On Oct.

26, TikTok user Ashley Wilkins went to Starbucks to grab a pick-me-up .However, when she got home, she realized that her barista had left her a “secret message” on her cup and decided to share it with her followers.“Starbucks Steve,” as she nicknamed her barista, had unabashedly scrawled “SECRET MESSAGE” on the top of the cup with an arrow pointing to the bottom.There, Starbucks Steve creatively blocked out some of the words in Starbucks’ warning about the temperature of the beverages to read:.“Careful, you’re extremely hot”.“New level of pick-up line!” she joked in the caption.Sadly for Starbucks Steve, Wilkins revealed in the comments that she is happily married and even has a child