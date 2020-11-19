Macon-Bibb Fire Chief Riggins to retire

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 8 minutes ago

Fire Chief Marvin Riggins is retiring after 41 years with the Macon-Bibb Fire department.

He was named fire chief in 2008.

Chief riggins says he thought he would retire in 2019... but decided to stay for another year.

He says at the time... he didn't realize how different this year would be.

Riggins tells us... he is grateful for his time with the department ... and hopes the younger generation ... will continue his work.

Fire chief marvin riggins/ macon-bibb county fire department "coming here you'll get the chance to see things, do c1 3 b13 things, effect things that really really make a difference."

Assistant fire chief shane edwards will take over