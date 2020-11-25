AAA projects Thanksgiving travel, GDOT pushes travel safety

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 2 days ago

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are urging people to stay home due to the spread of covid-19.

The biden transition team said they received their first covid-19 breifings from current officials wednesday -- the c-d-c is urging people to stay home this thanksgiving... to help stop the spread of covid-19.

But, many are sticking to their travel plans.

41nbc's jatrissa wooten reports.

"it sounds like travel may be down up to 10-15%" the largest one-year decrease since the great recession in 2008-according to triple a travel.

The company says this week will be on the lighter side when it comes to the number of travelers on the roads due to the pandemic..

Kyle collins with g-dot encourages those considering driving to be mindful of speeding, distractions, and buckling up.

"there were people going an access of 100 mph when you're dealing with a speed limit of 60 or 65 in locations kinda back when we were in the lock down and there were less cars on the road" "standup: despite the recommendations from the cdc to stay put this thanksgiving holiday.

I spoke to one florida family who says they're willing to take that risk."

"dave anderson: "we are staying away from people we don't know.

We are wearing mask when we go out" dave anderson, and his family are traveling 11 hours from naples florida to chattanooga tennessee.

Anderson says when they reached the georgia interstate-there were a lot of trucks on the roads but was glad that they had left florida when they did.

"we wanted to get to chattanooga by dinnertime so we knew we had to leave early" "we had very little traffic honestly and were are making great time and we have fun together" the cdc recommends travelers be aware of local and state travel c1 3 b13 restrictions.

This includes testing requirements and