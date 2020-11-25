Thanksgiving To-Go Meals In The Shoals

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 4 minutes ago

Room at the table decided to have a to-go thanksgiving meal and spent the day preparing food.

New this evening -- coronavirus precautions have groups that feed the less fortunate on thanksgiving day doing things a little differently this year.

"room at the table" gives out t go meals about three times a week at an intake center for the homeless on veterans drive in florence.

The non-profit decided last minute to do a to-go thankgiving meal, and volunteers are busy today prepping the food off site and packing it up.

I think it's very important with the pandemic going on and the people are still hungry even on holidays.

Room at the table will give out its to-go meals at 5pm on thanksgiving.

They expect to serve more than 100