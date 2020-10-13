Even Financial Planners Say They Missed These Hidden Costs Of Parenthood

Financial planners do know quite a bit about money, generally speaking.

But even they get surprised sometimes by unexpected costs.

And according to Business Insider, financial planners say first-time parenthood is a minefield for such unexpected financial demands.

To begin with, just giving birth is an expensive practice.

For a woman with insurance, the average birth costs $10,808 without any complications.

Once baby arrives, your food bill will go up.

A lot.

Formula is expensive, especially if baby has special dietary needs.

Kiddie meals at restaurants aren't that cheap, either.

And teen boys are walking refrigerator-inhalers!

And public school isn't really free.

School supplies, books, uniforms, sports equipment--the list is endless.

Keeping kids engaged and learning after school isn't free, either.

Lessons, scouting, clubs, summer camps, family vacations all cost a very pretty penny!

Finally, medical care and daycare costs for children can drive parents to distraction.

You've been warned!