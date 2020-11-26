UTC basketball opener

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 8 minutes ago

It was a stranger basketball opener for UTC today, but at least they are playing.

Luckily chattanooga was able to find a replacement with lander, and u-t-c was able to indeed tip off their college basketball campaign this afternoon.

Kind of eerie in mckenize arena with no fans allowed.

Game was a homecoming for lander coach omar wattad, who used to play for the mocs eight years ago.

Typical game for a d-one school against a d-two school.

Nice baseline bucket for the mocs a-j caldwell.

Got to protect the paint, even against a d-two school as jared sherfield soars for the slam.

The bearcats still trailed 50-31 at halftime.

David jean baptiste was the game's high scorer.

D-j-b with 19.

Malachi smith had a big afternoon for chattanooga as well.

He's goin' coast-to-coast for the hoop.

He scored 18.

Moments smith with the outlet to prosper for the easy lay-in.

Mocs had 40-points in the paint.

Former east hamilton star jamaal walker tallied six points as he bagged a couple of three's.

Mocs roll 99-63, and it was good to simply play a game in this covid environment.

Paris:"there were a lot of emotions.

A ton of emotions that ran the gamut, but i think about all else, i was relieved.

Just felt a sense of relief as the ball went up into the air."

Wattad:"it was good for us to get an old fashion butt-whippin'.

Got a good old fashion butt- whippin'.

That's a really, really tough, smart solid team that we played against."