UTC basketball opener
It was a stranger basketball opener for UTC today, but at least they are playing.
Luckily chattanooga was able to find a replacement with lander, and u-t-c was able to indeed tip off their college basketball campaign this afternoon.
Kind of eerie in mckenize arena with no fans allowed.
Game was a homecoming for lander coach omar wattad, who used to play for the mocs eight years ago.
Typical game for a d-one school against a d-two school.
Nice baseline bucket for the mocs a-j caldwell.
Got to protect the paint, even against a d-two school as jared sherfield soars for the slam.
The bearcats still trailed 50-31 at halftime.
David jean baptiste was the game's high scorer.
D-j-b with 19.
Malachi smith had a big afternoon for chattanooga as well.
He's goin' coast-to-coast for the hoop.
He scored 18.
Moments smith with the outlet to prosper for the easy lay-in.
Mocs had 40-points in the paint.
Former east hamilton star jamaal walker tallied six points as he bagged a couple of three's.
Mocs roll 99-63, and it was good to simply play a game in this covid environment.
Paris:"there were a lot of emotions.
A ton of emotions that ran the gamut, but i think about all else, i was relieved.
Just felt a sense of relief as the ball went up into the air."
Wattad:"it was good for us to get an old fashion butt-whippin'.
Got a good old fashion butt- whippin'.
That's a really, really tough, smart solid team that we played against."