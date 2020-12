SI Insider: Marcell Ozuna Could Be Walking Into a Precarious MLB Market Video Credit: Sports Illustrated - Duration: 01:38s - Published 3 weeks ago SI Insider: Marcell Ozuna Could Be Walking Into a Precarious MLB Market Marcell Ozuna, along with Brewers' Nelson Cruz, could soon find themselves navigating a unique MLB market, one where DH's might not exist 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like